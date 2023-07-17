Tennessee gas prices fall a penny

Gas prices across the state held relatively steady over last week, moving only a penny less expensive.

Tennessee’s gas price average is now $3.09 which is seven cents less expensive than one month ago and $1.03 less than one year ago.

Henry County has West Tennessee’s least expensive average gas price at $2.98 a gallon, followed by Dyer County at $2.99.

Elsewhere in Northwest Tennessee, Weakley County’s average gas pris is $3.04, Obion County’s is $3.08, it’s $3.10 in Gibson and Lake Counties, and $3.14 in Carroll County.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says, “While gas prices in Tennessee held steady over the past week, Tennessee made big moves in the market and is now the second least expensive state in the country for gas prices.”

She adds, “Right now we’re seeing a lot of fluctuation in pricing across the country, and that’s likely to continue through this week. Even though we’re experiencing lighter demand than we were during the July 4th holiday, we’re also seeing crude oil prices creep higher. If oil prices continue to rise, it’s likely that pump prices will follow suit.”