Tennessee gas prices fall nearly 11 cents

Tennessee gas prices continued their downward trend last week, falling nearly 11 cents, on average to $3.26.

Montgomery County has the state’s least expensive average gas price at $3.08, followed by Henry and Sumner Counties at $3.09.

Meanwhile, Fayette County has the state’s most expensive average gas price at $3.58.

Elsewhere in Northwest Tennessee, Obion County’s average gas price is $3.13; it’s $3.16 in Lake County, Dyer County at $3.19, Gibson and Weakley Counties at $3.24, and it’s $3.27 in Carroll County.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Coopers says, “Gas prices across the state are now on a two-week streak of declines and have reached seven month lows. The oil market finished flat last week, which should help to push pump prices lower this week.