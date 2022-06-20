Tennessee gas prices fall nearly five cents

Gas prices across Tennessee are trending lower this week after a run of record-setting prices at the pump.

Tennessee’s average gas price Monday was $4.59 which was 30 cents more expensive than last month and $1.74 more than this time last year.

Henry County has the state’s least expensive gas price average at $4.45 followed by Obion County at $4.48.

Elsewhere in Northwest Tennessee, Weakley County’s average gas price is $4.52, Dyer County is $4.53, Lake County at $4.55, Gibson County is $4.57, and Carroll County is at $4.60.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says, “After weeks of increasing gas prices, Tennesseans are finally catching a small break at the pump. Oil and gasoline futures saw significant losses last week, likely tied to last week’s rate hike from the Federal Reserve bank, sparking fears of a possible recession. Falling crude oil prices and a drop in domestic demand are helping to limit pump price increases, however, the fuel market remains very unstable. Fluctuating pump prices still can’t be ruled out this summer.”