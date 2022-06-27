Tennessee gas prices fall nearly nine cents

Gas prices across Tennessee fell for the second week in a row – providing a bit of good news for the 945,000 Tennesseans expected to hit the road later this week for the Fourth of July holiday.

Monday’s state average is $4.51, down nine cents from last week.

Henry County has the least expensive average gas price in Tennessee at $4.26 per gallon.

Obion County’s average gas price is at $4.30, Weakley County at $4.35, Lake County at $4.37, Dyer County at $4.42, Carroll County at $4.46, and Gibson County’s average gas price is at $4.48.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says, “We’re headed into the holiday weekend on a two-week streak of declining gas prices, which is great news for road trippers. Despite the recent declines, gas prices will still be the highest on record for the holiday.”