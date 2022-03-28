Tennessee gas prices fall nearly two cents

Tennessee’s average gas price saw a slight decline for the second straight week.

AAA Tennessee reports pump prices fell, on average, nearly two cents over the course of last week to $4.02.

Dyer County reports the least expensive gas in the state at $3.88 followed by Henry and Lake Counties at $3.89.

Carroll County’s average gas price is $3.90, it’s $3.94 in Gibson and Obion Counties, and $3.95 in Weakley County.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says, “After seeing strong drops two weeks ago in the price of crude oil, prices rebounded last week. With the price of oil hovering around $110 per barrel we have seen the declines at the pump begin to slow. If the price of oil continues to increase, pump prices will likely follow suit.”