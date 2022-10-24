Tennessee gas prices fall six cents

Gas prices across Tennessee fell for the second week in a row, dropping six cents, on average, over last week to $3.31.

Henry County has the least expensive average gas price in the state at $3.10 while the most expensive average price is $3.59 in Williamson County.

Elsewhere in Northwest Tennessee Monday, gas prices were averaging $3.14 in Obion County, $3.19 in Lake County, $3.25 in Carroll County, $3.27 in Gibson and Weakley Counties, and $3.30 in Dyer County.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says, “Relatively steady oil prices alongside continued lingering fears of an economic recession are helping to keep downward pressure on pump prices. The downward trend is likely to continue this week, making pump prices a little less scary as we head into Halloween.”