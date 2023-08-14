August 14, 2023
Tennessee gas prices fall three cents

After rising for three consecutive weeks, Tennessee’s average gas price has moved slightly lower; falling three cents this week to $3.43.

Henry County continues to have the least expensive gas prices in the state, average $3.18 a gallon.

Elsewhere in Northwest Tennessee, Weakley County’s average gas price is $3.37, Carroll, Dyer, and Lake Counties are at $3.39, Obion County is at $3.41, and Gibson County is at $3.45.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says drivers should continue to expect fluctuations in pump pricing this week and know that there’s a possibility that gas prices may begin to move higher given the recent changes in the market.

