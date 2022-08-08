Tennessee gas prices fall to five month lows

Tennesseans are now finding the cheapest prices at the pump since early March.

Gas prices across the state fell nearly 16 cents, on average, over last week, continuing an eight week trend of falling pump prices.

The Tennessee gas price average is now $3.62 which is 81 cents less expensive than last month and 73 cents more than a year ago.

White County has the least expensive average gas price in the state at $3.25 and Fayette County has the state’s most expensive average gas price at $3.92.

In Northwest Tennessee, Henry County’s average gas price is $3.29, Obion County at $3.31, Dyer County at $3.33, Lake County at $3.34, Weakley County at $3.35, Carroll County at $3.43, and Gibson County at $3.54.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says, “We’re still finding that fewer drivers are filling up, even despite gas prices falling eight weeks in a row. Lower demand for gasoline coupled with oil prices that continue to trend lower are paving the way for plunging prices at the pump. This week, Tennesseans should expect another week of declining gas prices. However, it’s worth remembering that the fuel market has proven to be extremely volatile this year, and trends can change rather quickly if something reignites concerns about fuel supplies.”