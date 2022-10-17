October 17, 2022
Tennessee gas prices fall two cents

After last week’s dramatic jump, gas prices across Tennessee have reversed course and fell, on average, two cents over the last week to $3.37.

Henry County has the least expensive average gas price in the state at $3.24.

Elsewhere in Northwest Tennessee, it’s $3.27 in Obion County, $3.29 in Lake County, $3.32 in Carroll County, $3.34 in Dyer and Gibson Counties, and $3.35 in Weakley County.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says it’s likely gas prices will continue to fluctuate this week; however, it does seem like Tennesseans can expect prices to trend slightly lower overall, especially if gasoline demand remains low and crude oil prices hold steady or decline.

