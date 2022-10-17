Tennessee gas prices fall two cents

After last week’s dramatic jump, gas prices across Tennessee have reversed course and fell, on average, two cents over the last week to $3.37.

Henry County has the least expensive average gas price in the state at $3.24.

Elsewhere in Northwest Tennessee, it’s $3.27 in Obion County, $3.29 in Lake County, $3.32 in Carroll County, $3.34 in Dyer and Gibson Counties, and $3.35 in Weakley County.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says it’s likely gas prices will continue to fluctuate this week; however, it does seem like Tennesseans can expect prices to trend slightly lower overall, especially if gasoline demand remains low and crude oil prices hold steady or decline.