Tennessee gas prices flat to start 2022

Tennessee’s gas price average rose by just a penny in the past week to $2.99.

This time last year, Tennessee’s average was $2.04. The average climbed to a high of $3.16 at the end of October due to the effects of hurricane Ida on oil refining and global supply concerns.

Henry County has the cheapest average gas price in West Tennessee at $2.85, followed by Obion County at $2.88 and Dyer, Lake, and Weakley Counties at $2.89.

Motorists are paying an average of $2.91 in Carroll and Gibson Counties.

AAA Tennessee Public Affairs Director Stephani Milani says motorists should expect continued instability at the pump as prices will likely ebb and flow based on news about the pandemic and its implications on global supply and demand.