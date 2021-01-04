Tennessee gas prices are off to their lowest start to a new year since 2019 and the state gas price average remains unchanged over last week at $2.04.

Henry County continues to report the cheapest average gas price in West Tennessee at $1.97 a gallon with Dyer County at $1.99, and Benton, Gibson, and Obion Counties at $2.01.

Lake County’s average price is $2.02, Weakley County at $2.03, and Carroll County at $2.04.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says holiday road travel was down at least 25-percent, with Tennessee motorists seeing little change at the pump from the last week of 2020 to the first few days of 2021.