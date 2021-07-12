Tennessee gas prices hold steady; Obion Co. reports cheapest gas prices in state

Tennessee’s average gas price held steady over last week with Monday’s average the same as it was a week ago.

Tennessee’s average gas price is at $2.88, 94 cents more than a year ago.

The cheapest average gas price in the state is in Obion County at $2.71, followed by Weakley County at $2.73.

The most expensive gas prices are in Williamson County, with the average at $3.13.

Carroll County motorists are paying an average of $2.78 per gallon, Benton, Dyer, and Lake Counties are at $2.79, and Gibson and Henry Counties at $2.80.