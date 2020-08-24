Tennessee is the eighth cheapest gas price market in the nation, with a gas price average of $1.91.

Dyer County has the least expensive gas price average in West Tennessee at $1.83 with Henry County at $1.84.

Carroll and Obion Counties are both averaging $1.90 a gallon with Lake County at $1.94.

Gibson County’s average gas price is $1.95 and Weakley County is at $1.98.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says gasoline stocks hit their lowest level since the pandemic began and demand dipped on the week, down to 8.6 million barrels a day. Cooper adds that the decreases typically lead to cheaper pump prices, but that this summer motorists have seen atypical gas price trends.