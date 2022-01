Tennessee gas prices inch higher

Tennessee’s gas price average rose a penny from last week to $3.03.

Henry County has the cheapest average gas price in West Tennessee at $2.91 followed by Dyer and Obion Counties at $2.95.

Gibson County’s average price is $2.97 a gallon with Carroll and Lake Counties at $2.99.

Weakley County’s average gas price is an even $3.00 per gallon.

AAA Tennessee Public Affairs Director Stephanie Milani says, “Gas prices continue to edge upward, driven primarily by the price surge in crude oil, which closed over $84 a barrel last week. As crude prices continue to climb, pump prices in Tennessee will likely follow suit.”