Gas prices across the country edged lower last week, with gas prices in Tennessee slipping a half-cent lower to an average of $2.58 per gallon.

In Weakley and Obion counties, motorists are paying an average of $2.59 per gallon.

Lake and Gibson counties have an average price of $2.58 per gallon.

Carroll County motorists are paying an average of $2.60 per gallon, while in Henry County, the average price is only $2.53 per gallon.

The most expensive average price is $2.83 in Williamson County, while the cheapest is found in Hamilton County at $2.49 per gallon.

Triple-A spokesman Mark Jenkins says that even though oil prices rose last week, prices at the pump slipped lower because of declines in gasoline demand.

Jenkins adds that combining this autumn trend with the recent switch to a cheaper-to-produce winter blend gasoline, and prices at the pump could move even lower this fall.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...