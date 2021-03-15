Tennessee gas prices increase another ten cents

After five straight weeks of increases, the Tennessee average gas price continues to climb, up ten cents this week to $2.68.

That average price is 40 cents more than a month ago and 63 cents more than a year ago.

Gibson, Henry, and Obion Counties have the cheapest average gas price in West Tennessee at $2.61.

Dyer County’s average gas price is $2.63 with Lake County’s at $2.64.

Weakley County motorists are paying an average of $2.67 per gallon with Carroll County at the state average of $2.68.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says, “With increased demand and tighter gasoline supplies, we are looking at more expensive pump prices with little relief in the weeks ahead.”