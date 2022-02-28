Tennessee gas prices jump 15 cents from last week
Tennessee gas prices continue to climb across the state, jumping 15 cents, on average, since last Monday.
Tennessee’s average gas price is up to $3.44, 35 cents more than a month ago and 94 cents more than this time last year.
West Tennessee has the least expensive gas prices in the state, led by Henry County at $3.18, followed by Lake County at $3.22, and Obion County’s average gas price at $3.24.
Weakley County is at $3.26, Carroll and Gibson Counties at $3.27, and Dyer County at $3.28.
AAA Tennessee spokesperson Megan Cooper says, like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility like the conflict in Ukraine, and serves as a reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers.