The Tennessee gas price average jumped eight cents this week to $1.79, the largest weekly increase the state has seen so far in 2020.

Dyer County currently has the cheapest average gas price in Northwest Tennessee at $1.66 per gallon, with Henry County at $1.72.

Lake County’s average price is $1.77, Gibson County $1.81, Obion County at $1.84, Carroll County $1.86, and Weakley County at $1.89 per gallon.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says that while gas prices haven’t been this low in the beginning of June since 2004, as crude oil prices trend higher and gasoline demand increases, Americans will see gas prices push more expensive.