Tennessee’s average gas price of $2.34 is three cents less than one week ago and 31 cents less than the national average.

Triple-A spokesperson Jeanette Casselano says most motorists around the country are seeing prices decline or stabilize, with the majority of states seeing gas prices decrease by as much as a nickel since last Monday.

Locally, Henry County has the least expensive average gas price in West Tennessee at $2.27 per gallon.

Obion County’s average is $2.32, Dyer County is at $2.33, Lake and Weakley Counties’ average price is $2.35, Carroll County is $2.36, and Gibson County is at $2.37.

Clay County has the least expensive gas in the state at an average of $2.16 per gallon with Williamson County the most expensive at $2.56 per gallon.