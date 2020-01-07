Tennessee gasoline price averages moved up seven cents from last week.

Triple-A reports show the state average at $2.39 a gallon for self-service unleaded, which is up from $2.32 last week.

Reports also indicate the current state average is forty-one cents higher than the same time in 2019.

The national gasoline average of $2.58 has held steady, but that could change depending on the movement of crude oil prices due to the airstrikes in Baghdad last Friday.

Currently, the cheapest price for gasoline in Tennessee is at several locations in Murfreesboro, where unleaded at the pump is ranges from $1.99 to $2.04 a gallon.

Gasoline at locations in Memphis was reported at $2.03 a gallon.

Locally, gas is being sold in Union City for $2.22 a gallon, with Martin prices at $2.32 and Dyersburg reporting $2.30.

Henderson has the cheapest prices in Kentucky at $2.04 a gallon.