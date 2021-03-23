Tennessee gas prices only a penny more this week

After multiple weeks of significant increases at the gas pump, Tennessee’s average gas price only increased about a penny over last week.

The Tennessee gas price average on Tuesday was $2.68.

Henry County continues to see the cheapest average gas price in West Tennessee at $2.59.

Dyer, Obion, and Weakley Counties’ average gas price is at $2.66, Gibson County is at $2.68, Lake County at $2.71, and Carroll County’s average is $2.73.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says a dip in demand along with a simultaneous increase in supply and refinery utilization has contributed to slower movement in gas price increases.