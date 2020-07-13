The Tennessee gas price average holds steady for the second week at $1.94.

The state gas price average is seven cents more than a month ago and 60 cents less than a year ago.

Locally, motorists in Henry County are paying the lowest average price for gasoline in West Tennessee at $1.87 a gallon, with Dyer County’s average price at $1.89.

Obion County drivers are paying an average of $1.93 with Gibson County’s average price per gallon at $1.94.

Meanwhile, the average gas price is $1.99 in Weakley and Lake Counties, and Carroll County’s average is $2.02.