Tennessee gas prices rise 23 cents; new record high set

Tennessee gas prices surged, on average, 23 cents over last week with pump prices, yet again, reaching record highs across the state.

On Monday, Tennessee’s gas price average was $4.50 which is nearly 50 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.62 more than this time last year.

Dyer County has the state’s least expensive average gas price at $4.37 a gallon. However, Northwest Tennessee also has some of the state’s most expensive gas prices with Henry, Obion, and Weakley Counties all averaging $4.60 a gallon.

Lake County’s average gas price is $4.54 and Carroll and Gibson Counties average price per gallon is at $4.56.

AAA Tennessee spokesperson Megan Cooper says, “One silver lining for Tennesseans is that despite the recent spike in prices, Tennessee is currently the 9th least expensive market in the nation. Another round of increases at the pump is likely this week as volatile crude oil prices alongside growing demand and tightening supplies continue to affect the market.”