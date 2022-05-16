Tennessee gas prices rise another 13 cents; another week of rising prices likely

Another week of rising gas prices is likely for Tennesseans.

Since last Monday, gas prices across the state have risen nearly 13 cents with the state’s average gas price at $4.20 which is nearly 36 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.31 more than one year ago.

The state’s highest gas prices are in Pickett County at an average of $4.45 a gallon and the least expensive gasoline is in Wayne County at $4.09 a gallon on average.

Locally, Dyer County has the least expensive average gas price in West Tennessee at $4.11 a gallon followed by Lake County at $4.12.

Carroll County’s average gas price is $4.18, Henry County is at $4.19, Obion County at $4.20, Weakley County $4.21, and Gibson County is at $4.27.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says, “Tennesseans are likely to feel more pain at the pump this week as global supplies still remain tight, gasoline futures are surging, and the market is bracing for a stronger summer driving season compared to last year.”