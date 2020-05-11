Tennessee gas prices are up this week for the first time in nearly 10 weeks.

The state’s gas price average is now $1.60 which is six cents more than last week, but still 98 cents less than a year ago.

Dyer County is seeing the lowest gas prices average in Northwest Tennessee at $1.47 a gallon with Carroll, Gibson, and Henry Counties averaging $1.48 a gallon.

Lake County’s average is $1.54 with Obion County at $1.57.

Meanwhile, Weakley County has the third highest gas price average in West Tennessee at $1.69.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says the boost in fuel demand as the state begins its phased reopening is helping to push pump prices higher across the state.