Tennessee gas prices rise nearly 14 cents

Tennessee’s average gas price set new record highs this weekend after increasing nearly 14 cents over the course of last week.

As of Monday, the state’s average gas price was $4.64 which is 47 cents more expensive than a month ago and $1.76 more than this time las year.

Locally, Dyer County has the least expensive gasoline in West Tennessee at $4.59 a gallon.

Henry County’s average price per gallon is $4.60, Obion County at $4.61, Gibson County at $4.62, Weakley County at $4.65, Lake County at $4.67, and Carroll County at $4.68.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says, “Price fluctuation is likely again this week as the price of crude oil still remains high and increases in demand are expected.”