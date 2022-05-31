Tennessee gas prices stabilize, for now

Tennessee gas prices began to stabilize over last week, providing drivers with a small respite from additional increases at the pump ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Even with a bit of stabilization, drivers still paid the highest gas prices ever recorded for Memorial Day this year.

Tennessee’s average gas price is now $4.28 which is nearly 39 cents more expensive than last month and $1.41 more than this time last year.

Obion County has the second least-expensive average gas price in the state at $4.16 a gallon, just behind Dickson County’s $4.14.

Weakley County’s average gas price is $4.17, Henry and Lake Counties at $4.19, Dyer County at $4.22, Carroll County at $4.25, and Gibson County at $4.30.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says, “While drivers might have seen a small break in pump price increases this holiday weekend, we could be looking at the calm before the storm for gas prices. Crude oil prices surged to $115 per barrel last week alongside further tightening of domestic supplies. Renewed upward pressure on pump prices likely means additional increases in pump prices for drivers in the next couple of weeks.”