Tennessee gas prices stabilize

Gas prices across Tennessee stabilized over the last week, with Monday’s state gas price average the same as a week ago.

The Tennessee gas price average is now $3.85 which is nearly 18 cents less expensive than one month ago and $1.16 more than a year ago.

Locally, Lake County has the least-expensive average gas price at $3.68 followed by Dyer County at $3.74.

Henry County’s average gas price is $3.75 with Gibson and Weakley Counties each at $3.79.

Gas is averaging $3.80 in Obion County and Carroll County at $3.89.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says, “The rollercoaster ride at the pump is expected to continue this week. After a five-week decline in the Tennessee state average, gas price declines slowed over last week and stabilized over the weekend. The fluctuating price of crude oil remains the biggest factor influencing pump prices. It’s likely that Tennesseans will catch a break from last month’s record-high pump prices, however, dramatic drops at the pump aren’t expected.”