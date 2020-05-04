Tennessee gas prices continue to drop and are two cents cheaper than a week ago.

The Tennessee gas price average is now $1.54, over a dollar less than this time last year.

West Tennessee continues to have the cheapest gas prices in the state with Benton County leading the way at $1.31.

Dyer County’s average price per gallon is $1.33 with Carroll, Obion, and Weakley Counties averaging $1.35 per gallon.

Lake County’s average is $1.36, Henry County is at $1.37, and Gibson County is averaging $1.38 per gallon.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says as parts of the state move towards a phased reopening, more drivers are expected on Tennessee roadways, likely causing pump prices to fluctuate and level out over the next week.