The Tennessee gas price average is only a penny higher this week.

The Tennessee gas price average is now $1.71; 17 cents more than a month ago and nearly 79 cents less than a year ago.

Locally, Dyer and Henry Counties have the cheapest average gas prices in Northwest Tennessee at $1.65 a gallon.

Meanwhile, Weakley County has the most expensive average gas price in all of West Tennessee at $1.85 a gallon.

Other local gas prices include Lake County at $1.69, Gibson County at $1.72, Obion County at $1.74, and Carroll County at $1.81.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says Americans are slowly but steadily returning to driving, causing gas prices to increase across the country.