Tennessee’s average gas price increased only slightly over last week, rising nearly a penny.

According to AAA, the Tennessee gas price average is now $1.90 which is four cents less than last month and nearly 44 cents less than a year ago.

Henry and Obion Counties have the cheapest gas prices in Tennessee, averaging $1.79 per gallon.

Dyer County motorists are paying $1.83, Weakley County is at $1.88, Carroll County’s average gas price is $1.90, and Gibson County is at $1.91.

Meanwhile, gas in Lake County is at an average of $1.94 per gallon.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says gas prices across the state are likely to fluctuate during back to school season, but are expected to remain low, adding that Tennessee motorist have likely seen prices at the pump peak for 2020.