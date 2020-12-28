For the first time since March, Tennessee motorists are finding average prices at the pump over $2 dollars per gallon.

According to AAA, Tennessee gas prices, on average, continue to trend upward, rising another six cents over last week to $2.04.

Once again, Henry County has the cheapest average gas price in West Tennessee at $1.92, with Dyer County’s average price at $1.94.

Weakley County’s average gas price is an even $2 dollars with Obion County at $2.03.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says December has seen the biggest pump price jump of any month this year, ending with a state average 14 cents higher than it began. She says despite low demand, pump prices are more expensive because crude oil has seen steady gains.