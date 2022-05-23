Tennessee gas prices up eight cents

Gas prices continue to rise as over 698,000 Tennesseans are forecast to hit the road for Memorial Day road trips this weekend.

On average, gas prices are up eight cents compared to last week.

The state’s average gas price is now $4.28, up 43 cents from last month and $1.41 higher than this time last year.

The least expensive gas prices in the state are in Claiborne County at $4.14 on average with the most expensive in Clay County, averaging $4.49 a gallon.

Meanwhile, West Tennessee has a combination of the least expensive and most expensive average gas prices in the state.

Northwest Tennessee’s least expensive average gas price is in Henry County at $4.17, followed by Weakley County at $4.21, Dyer County at $4.22, Obion County at $4.24, and Lake County at $4.29.

Carroll and Gibson Counties are both averaging $4.31 a gallon.

AAA Tennessee spokesperson Megan Cooper says, “Road trippers can expect to pay the most expensive gas prices on record for Memorial Day this weekend. Unfortunately, due to a combination of tightening global oil supplies alongside strengthening demand, the unprecedented pain at the pump is likely to continue throughout the summer driving season.”