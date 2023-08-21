Tennessee gas prices up four cents

Tennessee’s average gas price rose four cents from last week to $3.47 this week.

While most of the least expensive gas prices are in East Tennessee, Henry County continues to have the state’s cheapest average gas price at $3.19 a gallon.

Elsewhere in Northwest Tennessee, Dyer County’s average gas price is $3.34, it’s $3.37 in Weakley County, $3.46 in Lake County, $3.49 in Obion County, $3.50 in Gibson County, and $3.53 in Carroll County.

AAA Tennessee spokesperson Megan Cooper says drivers should continue to expect volatility in pump prices, especially as we head into peak hurricane season.

She says pump prices typically increase if a tropical storm threatens refineries in the Gulf Coast – particularly along the Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi coastlines.