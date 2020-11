The Tennessee gas price average is $1.89, up four cents this week after the Thanksgiving holiday.

With the monthly average at $1.87, Tennessee drivers found the lowest gas prices for the month of November in 17 years.

Henry County continues to see the cheapest average gas price in West Tennessee at $1.78 per gallon.

Benton, Carroll, and Obion Counties are all averaging $1.81 per gallon, with Weakley County at $1.83, and Gibson County at $1.84.