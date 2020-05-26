Tennessee motorists paid an average of $1.69 this Memorial Day; nearly 82 cents cheaper than last year.

Today’s Tennessee gas price average is now $1.70, which is 26 cents cheaper than the national average of $1.96 per gallon.

In Northwest Tennessee, Henry County has the lowest average price per gallon at $1.64, followed by Benton County at $1.67.

Crockett, Dyer and Gibson County motorists are paying an average of $1.69 a gallon, with Lake County’s average price at $1.71.

Obion County’s average gas price is $1.75 with Weakley County almost a dime higher at $1.84 per gallon.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says while Tennessee motorists will see pump prices continue to increase, summer gas prices aren’t expected to be as expensive as last year.