Tennessee’s state average gasoline price has dropped five cents since last week.

Reports from Triple-A show regular unleaded gasoline averaging $2.33 a gallon, which is also 20-cents lower than a month ago.

With the price, Tennessee stands as the seventh lowest price in the nation for the second straight week.

The national average price for gasoline on Monday was $2.61 a gallon, although nearly half of all gas stations across the country are selling fuel for less than $2.50 or less.

Triple-A spokesperson Jeanette Casselano said pump prices continue to trend cheaper, but is expected to drop in coming weeks as Summer comes to an end.