Tennessee General Assembly Confirms New Supreme Court Justice

A joint session of the Tennessee General Assembly has confirmed Sarah Keeton Campbell, of Nashville, as the newest justice on the Tennessee Supreme Court.

Justice Campbell was nominated by Governor Bill Lee on January 12th and now fills the vacancy created with the passing of Justice Cornelia Clark in September.

Justice Campbell was born in Campbell County, and attended the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, where she was recognized as a “Torchbearer”, which is the highest student honor.

She was then awarded a full-tuition merit scholarship to Duke University School of Law, where she graduated in the Top-10 percent of the class.

Following graduation, Justice Campbell served a clerkship with United States Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, Jr. and has worked the past six years in the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office.