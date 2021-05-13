Tennessee General Assembly Makes Historic Pension Contribution

The 112th Tennessee General Assembly made a historic contribution during their latest session.

Lawmakers appropriated a one-time contribution of $250 million dollars, to the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System State and Higher Education plan.

The amount given was the largest in history, and will further boost the pension and help lower recurring contributions.

Tennessee’s retirement system is recognized as one of the best-funded public pensions in the nation, largely because of every Governors budgeting and every General Assembly’s appropriations.

The Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System is the pension plan of over 369,000 active and retired state, higher education and local government employee, as well as K-thru-12th grade teachers.

Last year, the system paid $2.75 billion dollars in benefits to over 146,000 retirees across the state.