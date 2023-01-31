Tennessee Girls, Boys AP Prep Basketball Polls
Several area high school basketball teams are ranked in this week’s Associated Press Prep Basketball Polls.
TENNESSEE GIRL’S PREP POLLS
Class 1A
1. Wayne County (24-0)
2. Hampton (20-1)
3. Clay County (19-4)
4. McKenzie (15-6)
5. Dresden (18-5)
6. Clarkrange (18-6)
7. Houston County (17-4)
8. Richland (14-5)
9. Pickett County (14-8)
10. Oneida (17-5)
Class 2A
1. Westview (22-0)
2. York Institute (20-2)
3. Alcoa (22-2)
4. Gatlinburg-Pittman (19-4)
5. Gibson County (20-6)
6. Huntingdon (20-4)
7. McMinn Central (17-5)
8. Cheatham County (21-4)
9. Community (18-5)
(tie) Summertown (17-6)
Class 3A
1. Jackson South Side (21-0)
2. Livingston Academy (21-3)
3. Upperman (21-3)
4. Elizabethton (20-4)
(tie) Creek Wood (21-3)
6. Greeneville (17-6)
7. Cumberland County (18-5)
8. Lincoln County (20-2)
9. White County (19-7)
10. South Gibson (18-6)
Class 4A
1. Bearden (24-0)
2. Bradley Central (23-0)
3. Coffee County (26-1)
4. Blackman (22-2)
5. Cookeville (21-3)
6. Heritage (20-2)
7. Stewarts Creek (22-3)
8. Arlington (16-5)
9. Bartlett (21-7)
10. Gallatin (20-3)
TENNESSEE BOY’S PREP POLLS
Class 1A
1. Middleton (16-1)
2. Clay County (18-3)
3. Hampton (18-5)
4. Richland (17-4)
5. Gordonsville (17-5)
6. East Robertson (15-5)
7. Eagleville (16-7)
8. McKenzie (12-5)
9. Chattanooga Preparatory (18-8)
10. Santa Fe (15-6)
Class 2A
1. East Nashville (19-0)
2. Fairview (19-3)
3. Kingston (17-3)
4. Cascade (19-4)
5. Douglass (15-6)
6. Chuckey-Doak (20-4)
7. Milan (17-5)
8. Gibson County (16-6)
9. Gatlinburg-Pittman (17-4)
10. Power Center Academy High School (15-8)
Class 3A
1. Haywood County (20-4)
2. Stone Memorial (19-3)
3. Crockett County (19-3)
4. Fulton (19-5)
5. Livingston Academy (20-3)
6. Fayette Ware (18-6)
7. Lawrence County (20-4)
8. Tennessee (20-6)
9. Dyersburg (17-4)
10. Dyer County (15-5)
Class 4A
1. Independence (22-3)
2. Hillsboro (18-3)
3. Bartlett (17-8)
4. William Blount (22-4)
5. Oak Ridge (18-3)
6. Germantown (17-5)
7. Bradley Central (16-3)
8. Gallatin (19-4)
9. Rossview (19-4)
10. Houston (15-6)