Starting in January, Tennessee residents will be reminded of vehicle renewals in a different way.

Department of Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said postcards will now be sent to motor vehicle registrants to remind them of upcoming renewal dates.

The postcards will replace traditional letters, and will reduce state mailing expenses by an estimated half-a-million dollars.

Commissioner Gerregano said other states, including Kentucky and Mississippi, also send postcard notices for registration renewals.

The Commissioner said the postcard mail-outs are a more efficient, effective way to remind citizens about their upcoming registration, while saving the state a considerable amount of money without sacrificing services.

Obion County’s County Clerk, Crystal Crain, told Thunderbolt News the new cards will be simpler and faster for her office staff.

Ms. Crain said the postcards will begin arriving to Obion County residents in February, as the January registrations have already been mailed out.