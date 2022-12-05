Tennessee Governor Announces Initiative to Have Better Urban and Rural Roads

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced his infrastructure proposal, “Build With Us,” to address critical transportation needs across the state.

The proposed legislation will ensure the Tennessee Department of Transportation meets the state’s current and future transportation challenges, both urban and rural, to prepare for increased economic advantages.

The announcement comes after the Obion County Commission recently identified their “worst of the worst” roads in the county.

Governor Lee told Thunderbolt News about the need for good roads for economic growth.(AUDIO)

The Governor said Tennessee’s growth is far outpacing roadway capacity investments, with $26 billion dollars needed over and above the 2017 IMPROVE Act to address both urban and rural issues.

Governor Lee said he is looking at ways to fund the needed road work in the state.

The Governor said his “Build With Us” plan will provide quality infrastructure in both rural and urban communities without raising the gas tax or going into debt.