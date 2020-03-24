Tennessee Bill Lee has extended school closure in the state through April 24th.

Governor Lee issued the closure notice on Tuesday, in an effort to continue to hold down the cases of COVID-19.

The Governor had originally ordered all schools to close by March 20th, with a date to return on March 31st.

Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn thanked Governor Lee for his leadership in protecting the wellbeing of students and teachers, despite the significant disruption.

Ms. Schwinn said the Department of Education will continue to work closely with districts as they serve students and families during this time.

She said the department was committed to supporting districts with critical meals and other services, as well as high quality academic instruction.