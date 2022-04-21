Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Visits Obion County Central High School

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made a visit in Obion County on Wednesday.

Governor Lee was the guest at Obion County Central High School, where he toured the Mechatronics lab and met with participating students.

Mechatronics is a branch of engineering that covers areas of mechanical, electronic, and software engineering into a production process.

As part of his visit, the Governor also spent some time with students in the welding class.

Following his tour, Governor Lee told Thunderbolt News that more students need the opportunities offered at Obion County Central.(AUDIO)

The Governor was also asked about his group talk with the Mechatronics students.(AUDIO)

