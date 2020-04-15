Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is recommending all schools statewide remain closed for the school year.

Governor Lee made the announcement during his daily update on Wednesday.

Districts will make the final decision to close for the remainder of the year, but all followed the Governor’s recommendations to remain closed due to the virus.

Governor Lee’s recommendation was met with support by Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

The last day of the school year for Union City was scheduled for May 21st, with Obion County and Lake County scheduled for Summer Break on May 22nd.

Over 20 states have made the decision to cancel classes for the remainder of the year.