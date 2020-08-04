Governor Bill Lee was in Obion County on Monday, making a visit to Obion County Central High School.

The Governor, and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn, are distributing 80,000 classroom kits to teachers across the state.

Governor Lee took time to speak with teachers, staff and elected officials who attended the event.

The Governor praised the efforts of the educators during the pandemic times.

School principal Barry Kendall and Director of Schools Tim Watkins met Governor Lee and Commissioner Schwinn upon their arrival, and offered thanks for all of their work and the decisions made over the last few months.