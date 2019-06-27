Tennessee residents are being reminded of a new law regarding the use of a cell phone while driving.

Law enforcement agencies are reminding motorists of the “Tennessee Hands Free Law” which goes into affect on July 1st.

On this date, it will be illegal for a driver to hold a cellphone, or mobile device, with any part of their body.

The law also prohibits four other aspects of cellphone or mobile device use that includes:

the writing, sending or reading of a text message communication;

reaching for a phone or device that requires the driver to no longer be in a seated position, or wear a seatbelt;

watching a video or movie;

and recording or broadcasting video on a phone or mobile device.

While driving, the law does state a person can use an earpiece, headphones or wrist device to talk on the phone.

Motorists can also use their cell phone to communicate with law enforcement, fire departments, medical providers and other emergency services in the event of an emergency.