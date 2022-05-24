Tennessee hemp producers reminded of upcoming deadlines

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and UDSA’s Farm Service Agency are reminding hemp producers of important deadlines.

Ag Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. says, “We want to see this evolving agricultural sector progress in Tennessee. We both play a part in the successful implementation of the state’s hemp program by working together to support growers and providing resources for them.”

To produce hemp in Tennessee, you must first be licensed by TDA which administers the state’s hemp program. Next, all licensed hemp producers are required to set up a Farm Record with FSA and report their hemp crop acreage yearly by the crop reporting deadline of July 31. FSA is the USDA agency that issues lot numbers used to track hemp.

FSA State Executive John Litz says, “We are equally invested in the success of Tennessee hemp producers. The crop acreage reporting requirement helps producers maintain good records and that helps them secure opportunities for USDA cost share funds, loans, and other program aid. FSA also has a Beginning Farmer Coordinator who assists with those who are new to agricultural operations in Tennessee.”

Meanwhile, TDA’s Hemp Coordinator Denise Woods says, “TDA and FSA act as a team to make sure hemp producers have what they need. It’s imperative that current producers complete their applications now to ensure no lapse in licensure. Producers can easily complete their application online and we also have a Hemp Grower Application Checklist at the bottom of the application to help them make sure they have all requirements submitted.”

Hemp producers with a current license in Tennessee are required to reapply with TDA by June 30, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. CDT. New producer applications are accepted year-round and expire June 30 annually. All applicants must submit an application, license fees, and required documentation. If the application and payment are not received by the deadline, the producer’s license will expire June 30, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. CDT.

The deadline for crop acreage reporting to FSA is July 31 annually.