High school football coaches and Athletic Directors are still waiting on a decision by the TSSAA, concerning this years season.

TSSAA board members did not make any decision last week, concerning four possible scenarios for the upcoming season.

The board also did not give any timeline as to when a decision would be made.

Union City Athletic Director Shane Sisco told Thunderbolt News the failure to select a possible football plan has kept everyone from moving forward.

Sisco said a petition has been presented to Governor Bill Lee to help high school sports.

Sisco said the most important thing now for all schools, was for the TSSAA to make some type of decision.

Football in August has already been canceled, due to Governor Lee’s extension of his State of Emergency Order until August 30th.