Tennessee Highway Patrol Announces Enforcement for Memorial Day Weekend

The Tennessee Highway Patrol plans to increase patrols and utilize traffic safety enforcement tools during this year’s Memorial Day holiday period.

The Highway Patrol will conduct saturation patrols, seat belt, and sobriety checkpoints, as well as increased visibility on high-crash corridors throughout the summer to reduce serious injury and fatal crashes.

The Memorial Day holiday period will begin at 6:00 on Friday evening and conclude at 6:00 on Tuesday morning.

Last year, ten people were killed in vehicular crashes during the Memorial Day weekend.

Five of the occupant fatalities were not wearing safety restraints, and one of the traffic fatalities occurred in an alcohol-related crash.

Two motorcycle riders and one pedestrian were also killed during last year’s holiday.